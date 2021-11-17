Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.36.

MCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth $622,000. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth $890,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth $963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCG opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.29. Membership Collective Group has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $14.87.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Membership Collective Group will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Membership Collective Group

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.