Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $247,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 70.9% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $84.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.83. The company has a market cap of $212.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

