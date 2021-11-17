Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.86

Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.86 and last traded at $58.78, with a volume of 4107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.45.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.07.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. Meredith had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after buying an additional 206,562 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after buying an additional 24,779 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith during the first quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meredith by 28.2% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meredith Company Profile (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

