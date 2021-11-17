Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,569 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $476,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 581,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 51,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,834,000 after acquiring an additional 117,576 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $881.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

