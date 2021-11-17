Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.34

Shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.34 and last traded at C$1.32, with a volume of 112745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.84. The company has a market cap of C$183.09 million and a P/E ratio of -3.52.

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Meridian Mining UK Societas will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining activities in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

