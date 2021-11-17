Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,220 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Mesa Air Group worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter worth about $136,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Shares of MESA opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $293.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.89. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MESA. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mesa Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MESA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.