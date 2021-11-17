MetaHash Price Up 7.5% Over Last Week (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $34.05 million and $1.23 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00067147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00070719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.00092807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,202.85 or 0.99620837 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,179.33 or 0.06915755 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,079,310,429 coins and its circulating supply is 2,909,365,817 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

