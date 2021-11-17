Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MEIL stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Methes Energies International has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28.

Methes Energies International Company Profile

Methes Energies International Ltd. operates as a biodiesel processing equipment provider. It operates through the United States and Canada geographic segments. The firm provides cold soak systems and biodiesel product post-treatment solutions. The company was founded by John Loewen and Han Swoong Ng on June 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

