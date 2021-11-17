MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,145 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.47, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.35. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

