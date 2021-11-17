MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,251 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDM opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.47. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.35%.

PDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, insider Christopher Brent Smith purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,344.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

