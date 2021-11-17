MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $684,000 Stock Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.0% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $94.12 on Wednesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $189.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

In related news, Director John C. Bolger sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $85,447.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $56,757.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 311,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,396,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,165 shares of company stock valued at $199,439 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

