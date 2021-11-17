MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ferro were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOE. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the second quarter valued at about $105,286,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ferro during the second quarter worth about $72,643,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ferro by 962.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,378,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,297,000 after buying an additional 2,154,424 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Ferro by 2,141.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,904,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,088,000 after buying an additional 1,819,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferro during the second quarter worth about $38,033,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOE stock opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.49. Ferro Co. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

