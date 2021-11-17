MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PIPR. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $188.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.43. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $188.33.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $445.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.64 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,047 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $681,445.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $448,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,372 shares of company stock worth $3,738,981. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.