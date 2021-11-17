MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,549 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.63. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $57.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOLF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $639,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

