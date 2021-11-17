Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 16,225 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 115,892.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 74,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 31.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 278.5% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 157,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 115,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE LEG opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.