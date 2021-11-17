Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 18,582 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 97,800.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter worth $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter worth $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter worth $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MaxLinear by 12.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MXL shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,246,776.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 947,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,931,696.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and sold 103,448 shares valued at $5,259,216. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MXL opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $71.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.23 and a 200 day moving average of $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -479.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

