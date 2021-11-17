Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 6,641 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 110,683.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth $267,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBP shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $135.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.36. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $91.59 and a one year high of $140.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.20 and a 200 day moving average of $119.94.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $263,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $3,942,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,167,090 in the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

