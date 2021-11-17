Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $866,000 Stock Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 117,075.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Crane were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 81.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 17.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 120.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 271,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 148,320 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the second quarter worth approximately $3,210,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

NYSE:CR opened at $106.96 on Wednesday. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $63.24 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.46 and its 200-day moving average is $96.05.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 24.82%.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

