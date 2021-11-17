Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 19,310 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 107,277.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter worth $127,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.12. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.37.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.51%.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,600 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $74,016.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

