Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 7,547 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 107,814.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 58.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3,100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 10,267.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $770,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $118.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.98. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.22 and a fifty-two week high of $118.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

