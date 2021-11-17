Michael L. Richards Sells 262 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,254. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.80 and a fifty-two week high of $100.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.31.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in State Street in the third quarter worth about $763,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 9.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 2.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,898,000 after buying an additional 23,779 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

