Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $9.29, but opened at $8.42. Microvast shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 17,169 shares.

The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.45).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Microvast in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Microvast during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microvast in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Microvast during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Microvast in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42.

About Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

