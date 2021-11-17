Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $9.29, but opened at $8.42. Microvast shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 17,169 shares.
The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.45).
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Microvast in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42.
About Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)
Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc
