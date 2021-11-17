Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 413.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,423 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $9,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUZI. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 38.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 25,814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vuzix during the first quarter valued at $631,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 210.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 33,885 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vuzix during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 644.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,757 shares in the last quarter. 41.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vuzix alerts:

VUZI opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a market cap of $998.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 2.36. Vuzix Co. has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 191.37% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. Vuzix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.