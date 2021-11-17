Millennium Management LLC Has $9.27 Million Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 12.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 245,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,063 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $9,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Camtek alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAMT. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.69. Camtek Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.