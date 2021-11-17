Millennium Management LLC Has $9.72 Million Stock Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,996 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $9,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth about $5,846,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,095,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,660,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $62.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $1.68. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 31.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZIM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

