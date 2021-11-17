Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,084 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of NMI worth $9,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NMIH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in NMI during the first quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,071,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 37,684 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NMI by 1,657.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in NMI during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.69.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NMIH. Barclays increased their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

