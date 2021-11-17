Millennium Management LLC Sells 14,317 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,852 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,317 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Old National Bancorp worth $9,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONB. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,540,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,146,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,017,000 after buying an additional 1,341,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after buying an additional 892,781 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 3,317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 357,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,711,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,357,000 after buying an additional 308,247 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONB stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.99.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other news, Director Austin M. Ramirez purchased 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

