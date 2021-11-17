Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Raised to C$29.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$26.25 price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$24.25 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.08.

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock opened at C$22.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.04. The firm has a market cap of C$905.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1 year low of C$18.37 and a 1 year high of C$25.41.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

