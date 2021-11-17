Mizuho Boosts Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $115.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ALV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Autoliv from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

NYSE ALV opened at $108.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.80. Autoliv has a one year low of $80.83 and a one year high of $110.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.19.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autoliv will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 171.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 9.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 6,057.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,891,000 after purchasing an additional 411,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth approximately $25,810,000. 36.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

