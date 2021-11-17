Mizuho Raises Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target to $27.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

Shares of MQ opened at $23.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Marqeta by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Marqeta by 2,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

