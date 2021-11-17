MKD Wealth Coaches LLC Acquires 2,333 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MKD Wealth Coaches LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 19.6% of MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $118.94. 59,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,040,400. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $82.56 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.87.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

