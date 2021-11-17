Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.440-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $211 million-$214 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.73 million.Model N also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.090 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Get Model N alerts:

Shares of MODN stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $32.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.30. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $176,290.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $32,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,382.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,545 shares of company stock worth $386,426 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.