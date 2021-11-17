Modus Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 29.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,815 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 19,862 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 271,347 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,920 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 398.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,762 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 32,592 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.71. 69,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,060,582. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.53. The company has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

