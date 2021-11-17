Modus Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Modus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.9% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,143,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,617,000 after purchasing an additional 486,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,319,000 after buying an additional 99,035 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,439,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,837,000 after buying an additional 189,009 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,350,000 after buying an additional 660,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,057,000 after buying an additional 843,590 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $161.37. 48,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,194. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $162.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.20.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.