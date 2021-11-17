Modus Advisors LLC Raises Stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,267,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,191,000 after purchasing an additional 615,434 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,442,000 after purchasing an additional 63,496 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 993,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,600,000 after purchasing an additional 162,743 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 720,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,246,000 after purchasing an additional 45,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 417,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,481,000 after purchasing an additional 47,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,909. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.10. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.