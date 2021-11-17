Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in October

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

MONRY traded up $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.41. 586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.96. Moncler has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $80.41.

MONRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

