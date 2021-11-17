Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Decreased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

