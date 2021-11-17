Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $62.23. The company had a trading volume of 200,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,838. The company has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.