Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $337,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,285,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,075,000 after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.29. 9,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,098. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.38. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $111.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.