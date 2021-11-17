Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,942 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.0% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,641,734,000 after acquiring an additional 152,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,852,604,000 after acquiring an additional 229,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,627,617,000 after buying an additional 108,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,199,000 after buying an additional 94,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,742,703,000 after purchasing an additional 152,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $527.16. 31,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,013. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $528.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $232.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $472.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

