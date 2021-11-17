Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Invests $203,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

NYSE SYY traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.98. The stock had a trading volume of 24,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,216. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average of $78.30. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.90 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

