Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,738 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BA opened at $225.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.23. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $191.85 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $260.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.45.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

