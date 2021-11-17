Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $14.82 Million Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Anthem were worth $14,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $430.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $398.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.85. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.04 and a twelve month high of $439.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.47.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

