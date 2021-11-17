Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $7.18 Million Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 112.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,426,362,000 after buying an additional 7,786,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339,615 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,863,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $472,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,492 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 266.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,974,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 315.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $144.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.55.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.18.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

