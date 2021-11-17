Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 63 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 17.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 31.2% during the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 8,728 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 593,257 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $132,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $252.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $188.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $257.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

