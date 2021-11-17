Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 71 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.3% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 90.6% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT stock opened at $205.43 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.19 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.05.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.