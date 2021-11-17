Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Okta were worth $9,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Okta by 48.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $852,459.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $3,205,085.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,706 shares of company stock worth $39,082,337. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $267.95 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.08 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of -70.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.02.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Summit Insights boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.96.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

