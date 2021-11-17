Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $22,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,950,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,416,000 after buying an additional 432,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,964,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,863,000 after purchasing an additional 255,118 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 172.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 105,846 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,026,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,015,000 after purchasing an additional 100,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,749,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,179,000 after purchasing an additional 98,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

CWT opened at $63.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.03. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $48.88 and a twelve month high of $65.99.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $256.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

