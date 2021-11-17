Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113,735 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 61,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.00% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $22,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 149,419 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 118.5% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 349,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 189,707 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 24.1% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 273,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 53,144 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $2.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $11.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 51.11%. This is a boost from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

