Morgan Stanley Purchases 79,661 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,661 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Rent-A-Center worth $23,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 651.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.20.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

